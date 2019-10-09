Roblox's 'Seuss World' lets kids raise and trade virtual pets

Dr. Seuss Enterprises has launched a new game on the Roblox platform that'll have you or your kids raising virtual pets and interacting with popular Seuss characters. Seuss World is a pet simulator inspired by the book If I Ran the Circus -- in fact, its environment features a massive circus tent, and it has several zones where you can take on challenges like tightrope walking and high diving to earn in-game currency. In this Seussian universe, you'll be able to hatch, raise, collect and trade pets à la Pokémon, and you'll get to interact with The Cat in the Hat and Yertle the Turtle, among other characters created by the author.
Roblox is a massive multiplayer online platform where you can make your own games. It encourages kids to learn how to code and even held an event last year that challenged children to develop their own game based on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. If you want to try raising pets in a Seussian world, you'll of course have to have access to platform, which is currently available for PC, Mac, iOS, Android and Xbox One.
Here's a peek at the pet simulator if you want to know what to expect: