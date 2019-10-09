'Stranger Things' is coming to 'Rocket League' for Halloween

As well as the revamped arena, there'll be plenty of Stranger Things cosmetics with which you'll be able to kit out your battle-car and banner. You can earn candy corn to spend on treats from the Haunted Hallows event store. Items you can pick up include wheels with the Starcourt Mall logo, Dustin's Camp Know Where hat (as a topper), a Demogorgon player banner and a Scoops Ahoy-themed avatar border.

Haunted Hallows will run from October 14th to November 11th after this month's Rocket League update drops. As with other events, there'll be an extra three-day redemption period for you to buy some more items with leftover candy corn.