Canon’s cute-but-tough Ivy Rec camera hits stores later this month

What's more, the included clip doubles as the Ivy Rec's viewfinder -- as in you look through it to frame your shots. Canon says this eliminates the possibility of a broken screen. After all, you can't break your camera's viewfinder if it doesn't have one.

Naturally, there's an optional mobile app that allows you to transfer any shots and videos you capture with the camera to your phone for social media sharing, and it works through both WiFi and Bluetooth. The Canon Mini Cam app also allows you to use your phone as a live viewfinder. By default, the camera captures video at 720p and 30 frames per second, but it can also do 1080p at 60 frames per second. That said, there's a 10-minute continuous recording limit when you shoot video at Full HD.

While Canon hasn't said exactly when the Ivy Rec will hit store shelves, Best Buy's website says the camera will ship on October 16th, suggesting it will be available at other retailers soon as well.