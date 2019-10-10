Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix
save
Save
share

David Chang's latest Netflix show sends celebrities on a world food tour

Chrissy Teigen and other celebrities join David Chang in 'Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner.'
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Internet
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Netflix

Netflix will soon start streaming a limited docuseries entitled Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, which will take you on a trip around the world with David Chang and his celebrity buddies. The American restaurateur, who was also behind the Netflix food show Ugly Delicious, will give you a glimpse of the local cuisines and culture in Vancouver, Morocco, Phnom Penh (Cambodia) and LA.

Different celebrities will serve as his tour guide and travel companion for each location. In Morocco, Chrissy Teigen will show him her favorite vacation spots, while Seth Rogen will take him to his favorite childhood eateries in Vancouver. He'll also be eating tropical fruits and local delicacies in Phnom Penh with Kate McKinnon, as well as crawfish in LA with Lena Waithe. Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner will join Netflix's other food and travel shows, including Chef's Table, Taco Chronicles and Chang's own Ugly Delicious, when it launches on October 23rd.

Source: Entertainment Weekly
In this article: david chang, entertainment, internet
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
Steam's Remote Play Together brings any local multiplayer game online

Steam's Remote Play Together brings any local multiplayer game online

View
TP-Link's $70 WiFi 6 router is destined for Walmart

TP-Link's $70 WiFi 6 router is destined for Walmart

View
Waymo is close to offering autonomous rides with no backup driver

Waymo is close to offering autonomous rides with no backup driver

View
Issa Rae is Google Assistant's newest celebrity voice

Issa Rae is Google Assistant's newest celebrity voice

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr