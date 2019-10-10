Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: AP Photo/John Raoux
save
Save
share

Watch ESPN's first native 4K game Saturday -- if you have DirecTV

The National Championship Game will get a 4K feed too.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
25m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) runs for 46 yards before he is run out of bounds by Florida safety Donovan Stiner, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. AP Photo/John Raoux

By now we've seen Ultra HD TV broadcasts of sports and other content, but for the first time ESPN is getting into the game. The network just confirmed that Saturday night's college football matchup between Florida and LSU will be the first one it ever broadcasts live in native 4K resolution.

The only problem now is that the only way to watch this broadcast is via DirecTV with the right equipment. ESPN's 4K productions in the future may be available via more distributors, but so far only the one satellite broadcaster has signed on.

The broadcast is the first of six planned college football 4K events this year under the "Samsung QLED 4K Game of the Week" banner, which will include a 4K feed of the National Championship BCS game on January 13th, 2020. Unlike Fox's recent (upscaled from 1080p) NFL broadcasts, it doesn't appear there will be any use of HDR, but it is high resolution.

Also unlike Fox, ESPN isn't using its apps -- or even Samsung's apps -- to stream the game in 4K, which seems like an unfortunate missed opportunity when the network has been preparing to handle 4K for many years now. Hopefully all goes well, and this doesn't end up like its 3D push that shut down after a couple of years due to a lack of adoption.

Source: ESPN
In this article: 4K, av, BCS National Championship, college football, DirecTV, entertainment, ESPN, Florida, LSU, Ultra HD
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
Tim Cook defends Apple’s decision to remove Hong Kong protest app

Tim Cook defends Apple’s decision to remove Hong Kong protest app

View
Toyota’s 2021 Rav4 hybrid gets a plug

Toyota’s 2021 Rav4 hybrid gets a plug

View
Toyota’s hydrogen fuel-cell Mirai gets a new, luxurious look

Toyota’s hydrogen fuel-cell Mirai gets a new, luxurious look

View
Tidal is offering a hefty discount for first responders in the US

Tidal is offering a hefty discount for first responders in the US

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr