Latest in Gear

Image credit: HP
save
Save
share

HP targets businesses with its latest Chromebooks

ChromeOS makes things cheaper and more secure, HP said.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
21m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

HP

Much like Dell did recently, HP has unveiled a couple of Chromebooks and a Chromebox for enterprises, touting the cheaper, simpler and more secure nature of Google's cloud-powered Chrome OS ecosystem. The most powerful of the trio is the Chromebook Enterprise x360 14E G1, a convertible with Intel Core i5 and i7 processors that can run up to 13 hours on a charge. The elegant, but bland device has a 14-inch touchscreen, an aluminum chassis with narrow bezels, USB-C docking and B&O audio with dual speakers.

What HP is really touting, though, is the "advanced security, flexible access, and simplified orchestration of Chrome Enterprise." Specifially, it said that its "Device as a Service" (DaaS) that's aimed at IT departments for security compliance, hardware health and more now supports Chrome Enterprise devices. That should scare Microsoft a bit, as both Dell and Google have now created Chrome Enterprise-specific devices that will compete with the Office365 ecosystem.

HP Chromebook Enterprise 14A G5

If speed isn't paramount, HP also unveiled a 14-inch laptop for "frontline workers" with AMD A4 and A6 CPUs, USB-C and HP fast-charge tech. Finally, it's offering the HP Chromebox Enterprise G2 with Intel 7th- or 8th-generation CPUs with up to 16GB of memory. It can power up to two 4K displays and is designed for call centers, shared workspaces, public business centers and digital signage.

None of these devices are particularly interesting for consumers, but it's significant that HP has added Google Enterprise to its enterprise-centric DaaS ecosystem. HP hasn't released prices yet, but the laptops will go on market later this month.

In this article: Chromebook, Chromebox Enterprise G2., DaaS, Enterprise, Enterprisex36014EG1, gear, hp, HP Chromebook Enterprise 14A G5, personal computing, personalcomputing
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
Steam's Remote Play Together brings any local multiplayer game online

Steam's Remote Play Together brings any local multiplayer game online

View
TP-Link's $70 WiFi 6 router is destined for Walmart

TP-Link's $70 WiFi 6 router is destined for Walmart

View
Waymo is close to offering autonomous rides with no backup driver

Waymo is close to offering autonomous rides with no backup driver

View
Issa Rae is Google Assistant's newest celebrity voice

Issa Rae is Google Assistant's newest celebrity voice

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr