Latest in Gear

Image credit: Wachiwit via Getty Images
save
Save
share

iOS 13.2 beta gives you more control over Siri recordings

You can delete your history and opt out of sharing audio.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Wachiwit via Getty Images

Apple is acting on its promise to offer more Siri privacy controls in the wake of reports that quality control contractors were listening to sensitive info. The second beta of iOS 13.2 adds options to not only opt out of sharing Siri and Dictation audio, but to delete the entire history of interactions associated with your device. You can't scrub recordings that have already been used to improve Siri, but those are already disassociated from your hardware.

The added controls are coming alongside Siri privacy improvements on Apple's end, including limits on the amount of data available to human reviewers as well as a switch from contractors to internal staff.

Apple's move comes as part of a larger industry response to reports that companies were listening to voice recordings for quality control purposes, including Amazon, Facebook and Google. It's an acknowledgment that people want their commands and voice chats to be kept as private as possible, even if there are tight controls over what human reviewers can hear.

Source: MacRumors
In this article: apple, beta, gear, internet, ios, ios 13, ios 13.2, ipad, iphone, mobile, privacy, siri, voice assistant
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
Yamaha's latest EV concepts include two city scooters

Yamaha's latest EV concepts include two city scooters

View
The OnePlus 7T Pro is a speedier take on a familiar design

The OnePlus 7T Pro is a speedier take on a familiar design

View
Dyson ends its electric car project

Dyson ends its electric car project

View
Lexus teases its EV concept ahead of the Tokyo Motor Show

Lexus teases its EV concept ahead of the Tokyo Motor Show

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr