Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google
save
Save
share

Issa Rae is Google Assistant's newest celebrity voice

"Hey Google, talk like Issa."
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Google

The long-promised John Legend voice eventually landed on Google Assistant back in April, now we've got the next celebrity voice offering in the form of the brilliant actress, writer and producer, Issa Rae. Just say, "Hey Google, talk like Issa," or switch your Assistant voice settings, and she'll be ready to answer a whole bunch of questions, from "Do I need an umbrella today?" to "Tell me a joke." Plus there will be a few Easter eggs, too -- trying asking "Hey Google, do you have any dating advice?" to hear what Issa has to say.

In this article: av, celebrity, entertainment, gear, google, Google Assistant, home, Issa Rae, John Legend, services, voice
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
Apple removes Hong Kong protest app following Chinese pressure

Apple removes Hong Kong protest app following Chinese pressure

View
Netflix greenlights Pixar veteran's animated series 'Ghee Happy'

Netflix greenlights Pixar veteran's animated series 'Ghee Happy'

View
Oppo made a Gundam edition of its fast-charging Reno Ace phone

Oppo made a Gundam edition of its fast-charging Reno Ace phone

View
Samsung's Android 10 beta for Galaxy S10 phones starts soon

Samsung's Android 10 beta for Galaxy S10 phones starts soon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr