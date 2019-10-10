Latest in Gear

Image credit: Lexus
save
Save
share

Lexus teases its EV concept ahead of the Tokyo Motor Show

The company previously claimed all cars would be electric or have an electric powertrain option by 2025.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
34m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Lexus

By 2025, all Lexus cars will be electric or have an electric powertrain option, so the company claims. We've already seen one crossover concept, the LF-1 "Limitless," which comes with gas, plug-in hybrid or all-electric powertrain options. Now, Lexus is preparing to reveal its battery electric concept at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show.

We don't know much ahead of the event, other than that the EV will combine electric and autonomous vehicle tech. "The electrified concept offers a glimpse into Lexus' future vision, which caters to consumers who are equally passionate about driving and uniquely crafted luxury experiences," the company said in a press release.

Lexus won't be alone. The Tokyo Motor Show begins October 23rd, and already, we've heard that Mazda and Nissan will show off their EV concepts.

Source: Lexus
In this article: autonomous vehicles, concept, electric vehicle, ev, gear, lexus, tokyo motor show, toyota, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
Google wants to reduce Stadia lag with 'negative latency'

Google wants to reduce Stadia lag with 'negative latency'

View
Alex Garland's 'Devs' explores free will in the age of predictive computing

Alex Garland's 'Devs' explores free will in the age of predictive computing

View
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review: Better than the original

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review: Better than the original

View
David Chang's latest Netflix show sends celebrities on a world food tour

David Chang's latest Netflix show sends celebrities on a world food tour

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr