Lyft offers free rides to relief centers during PG&E blackouts

If you feel like you need the company's help, input the code "POWERRELIEF19" into the Lyft app. You can access the part of the app where you add promo codes by tapping the three lines icon located at the top left of the interface, and then tapping on the "Promos" section. Lyft says the code is valid for two rides up to $15 each. The company is also working with United Way and 211 to provide free evacuations to individuals with specific needs.

The outreach is part of Lyft's Wheels For All initiative, which has seen the company offer similar help during natural disasters like Hurricane Dorian.