The Morning After: Getting ready for next week's Made by Google event

A smaller and cheaper mirrorless camera from Nikon.Hands-on with the Z 50, Nikon's first mirrorless APS-C camera

Nikon has unveiled its first-ever APS-C DX mirrorless camera, the 20.8-megapixel Z 50. While it shares the Z Mount with the full-frame Z 6 and Z 7 mirrorless cameras, the Z 50 has a 24x16mm DX sensor. The body is also considerably more compact -- tiny, even -- next to the full-frame cameras, weighing just 14 ounces or 397 grams compared to 675 grams for the Z 6. It arrives next month and will cost $860 (£849) for the body only, $1,000 (£990) with the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens and $1,350 (£1,200) with both that lens and the DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR lens.

But you'll have to spend $170 upfront.Disney+ has another subscription deal: three years for $5 per month

The Disney+ streaming service hasn't even landed yet, but that hasn't stopped the company from offering pre-sales for it in giant three-year chunks. Its latest offering is a three-year plan for $169.99. As the Orlando Sentinel reports, that's $40 off the list price of $209.99, and it breaks down to less than $5 per month -- it's not as cheap as the three-year package Disney offered up during the summer to its Fan Club members, but it seems to be open to more people.

This summer's three-year Disney+ bundle was available to Disney Fan Club members and broke down to about $4 per month. You can still try for yourself at founders.disneyplus.com with the discount code PARKSPASS3YEARS.

That's not weird at all.Apple is selling Microsoft's Xbox controller in its online store

Welcome to the Arcade era.

It's bigger and has great software, but it's no faster than before.Apple iPad review (10.2-inch, 2019): Bigger, slightly better, still great

Apple's new entry-level iPad is here. It packs a new, bigger screen and a magnetic Smart Connector. It's no faster than the model it replaces, which sometimes feels limiting, but its blend of improved software, long battery life and a great app ecosystem still mean it's the best tablet you can buy for under $500. Check out Chris Velazco's full review.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says to expect a refreshed iPad Pro and new iPhone SE as well.Apple may launch its AR headset with third-party help early next year

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company will launch the device in the second quarter of 2020. What will it do? Is it another Google Glass? Not really. It will reportedly offload computing, networking and location-related tasks to the iPhone. The company could tap third-party companies to create the peripheral.



Kuo also predicts a new low-cost iPhone SE model will land sometime in the first quarter of 2020 and sees the return to scissor-key MacBook keyboards (ditching its troubled butterfly keyboard mechanism) in the future, too.

