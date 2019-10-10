Latest in Entertainment

Tidal is offering a hefty discount for first responders in the US

Firefighters, police, EMT and EMS are all eligible for 40 percent off.
Sponsored Links

Like other music streaming services, Tidal was already offering military and student discounts. Now it's launching a "Community Heroes" discount for first responders. In the US, they'll receive 40 percent off the premium and HiFi plans. That makes the premium plan $5.99 per month and the HiFi plan $11.99 per month.

The discount is available for EMT, EMS, firefighters and police officers, but you'll have to be able to confirm your eligibility. Thanks to a change made this year, you'll be able to pay for your subscription with Venmo. If you choose, you can stream Tidal on your Echo devices, or take advantage of other recent changes, like the ability to stream to Roku, share songs as Stories on Instagram and Facebook and listen to hi-res audio via the iOS app.

Source: Tidal (1), (2)
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
