Tidal is offering a hefty discount for first responders in the US

We're celebrating those who take action on the front lines for #FirstRespondersMonth by launching our Community Heroes discount program. 🙏🏽



First Responders in the U.S. are now eligible to receive 40% off both premium & HiFi plans.



Learn more: https://t.co/COlw3ZexsR pic.twitter.com/weIAj2Woci — TIDAL (@TIDAL) October 10, 2019

The discount is available for EMT, EMS, firefighters and police officers, but you'll have to be able to confirm your eligibility. Thanks to a change made this year, you'll be able to pay for your subscription with Venmo. If you choose, you can stream Tidal on your Echo devices, or take advantage of other recent changes, like the ability to stream to Roku, share songs as Stories on Instagram and Facebook and listen to hi-res audio via the iOS app.