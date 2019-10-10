Latest in Gear

Image credit: Toyota
Toyota’s 2021 Rav4 hybrid gets a plug

The plug-in hybrid joins the automaker’s Prius Prime.
Roberto Baldwin, @strngwys
14m ago in Transportation
Comments
Toyota

Thanks to the highly popular Prius, Toyota helped make the hybrid a viable alternative to gas-only vehicles. A few years ago, it added a plug-in version, the Prius Prime to compete with the likes of the Chevy Volt. Now it's adding that option to the number one selling SUV in the United States, the 2021 Rav4.

Ahead of the LA Auto Show, Toyota announced that the Rav4 would get the plug-in hybrid treatment. Like most automotive teases ahead of a major event, we don't know much about the upcoming vehicle. There's no word on price, range, battery size etc.

But the current Rav4 hybrid has a 1.6kWh nickel-metal-hydride battery pack and a combined rating of 39 miles per gallon. Meanwhile, the plug-in Prius Prime has an 8.8kWh battery pack. So that might give us an inkling of what to expect in November when Toyota spills all the electrified beans about this vehicle.

The automaker also announced that all 2020 year models and beyond hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fuel-cell vehicles would get a battery warranty upgrade from 8 years/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) to 8 years/150,000 miles (whichever comes first).

So if you bought a new 2020 hybrid Toyota or you're planning on buying one, you now have an extra 50,000 miles of warranty on the vehicle's battery. So that's a nice bonus.

