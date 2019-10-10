Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Twitch
save
Save
share

Donald Trump is the newest Twitch streamer

Welcome to the 2020 campaign.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
57m ago in Politics
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Twitch

The 2020 presidential campaigns are well under way, and Donald Trump has added another internet outlet to reach voters: Twitch. The campaign's first verified stream went live tonight from a rally in Minneapolis, as Trump followed Bernie Sanders' campaign in creating a presence on the site. While the primary use of Twitch is for live video game streams, as of this writing it's also hosting one of Amazon's Thursday Night Football feeds with about 41,000 viewers. The Trump stream counted 12,000 or so.

As of last check, the Twitch TOS doesn't have any special carve-outs for politicians or political speech. Trump has frequently targeted its CEO Jeff Bezos and the Washington Post with criticism and comments, so if there's ever an issue of moderation on the channel it could be another flashpoint of controversy between those parties. Another odd element of Trump's use of Twitch is the administration's stance on gaming -- in May it hosted a meeting "to discuss violent video-game exposure and the correlation to aggression and desensitization in children." Now its campaign events are going live next to streams of Fortnite and Apex.

Source: Twitch
Coverage: The Verge, Wall Street Journal, Reuters
In this article: 2020 election, Amazon, campaign rally, Donald Trump, entertainment, gaming, live stream, politics, POTUS, Twitch
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
SpaceX Crew Dragon could fly astronauts to the ISS in early 2020

SpaceX Crew Dragon could fly astronauts to the ISS in early 2020

View
Watch ESPN's first native 4K game Saturday -- if you have DirecTV

Watch ESPN's first native 4K game Saturday -- if you have DirecTV

View
Tim Cook defends Apple’s decision to remove Hong Kong protest app

Tim Cook defends Apple’s decision to remove Hong Kong protest app

View
Toyota’s 2021 Rav4 hybrid gets a plug

Toyota’s 2021 Rav4 hybrid gets a plug

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr