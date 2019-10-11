Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Kelvin Sterling Scott via Getty Images
Howard University and Amazon want to diversify the entertainment industry

Howard Entertainment will help students work and study in LA.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
49m ago in AV
Kelvin Sterling Scott via Getty Images

Howard University and Amazon Studios are working together to diversify the entertainment industry. Today, they announced Howard Entertainment, a program that will give African American, Latinx and Native American students a chance to study and train alongside entertainment executives.

The new program will send students to Los Angeles for two semesters, the second of which will include a fellowship in the industry. Students interested in all aspects of entertainment -- project greenlighting, PR and marketing, entertainment law and finance -- are encouraged to apply. The coursework will be taught by Howard University professors with support from Amazon Studios employees and other industry professionals invited by Amazon. Students will have to compete for spots, and credits will apply toward their graduation requirements.

The program will benefit students looking to get into the entertainment world, an industry in desperate need of diversity. But it will also benefit Amazon and its customers. "As we strive to delight our Prime Video customers, we're ensuring there are diverse perspectives and experiences around the table to help us make the best decisions in all aspects of the business," said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. The program is set to kick off in January 2020.

Source: Amazon
In this article: amazon, amazon studios, av, diversity, entertainment, fellowship, film, howard entertainment, howard university, industry, los angeles, mentor, talent
