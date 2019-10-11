Apple adds five new Arcade games as its free trial draws to a close

Inmost

Publisher Chucklefish is best known for Stardew Valley and Wargroove, but Inmost, from studio Hidden Layer Games, looks like a very different game again. With bleak pixel art wrapped around a 2D puzzle adventure, you'll control three different characters, trying to defeat enemies and use traps to your advantage.

ShockRods

For something completely unlike Inmost, ShockRods is another racing game for Apple arcade, with multiplayer and gameplay modes including deathmatch and capture the flag. It looks like a destructive racer -- so it's probably completely different to Sonic Racers, then. The game will also be coming to Steam soon.

Stela

Apple Arcade already has no shortage of puzzle games (they're good on phones, okay?), and Stela should offer a degree of cerebral challenge alongside platform traversing and exploration. Oh and a creepy soundtrack. Headphones in. You might recall Stela being revealed for the Xbox One -- it's still headed for the Microsoft console on October 17th and Steam early 2020.

Decoherence

Decoherence, a new RTS game involving armies of robots, combines PvP matches with a single-player campaign. Your character will join the fight as a pilot, and you'll be able to customize your robots to tackle anything. Apparently "anything can happen" during matches. And, importantly, your character can be a penguin general.

Mind Symphony

Mind Symphony promises to "emotionally and mentally impact you", but we don't know much about this game, besides the fact that gameplay will sync with the music and play a little like a bullet-hell shoot-em-up. In Release Mode, enemy attacks synchronize with the soundtrack. Meanwhile, Calm Mode focuses more on the melody for timing your attacks -- and presumably making things a little easier.