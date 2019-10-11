The Apple Watch Series 4 just keeps getting cheaper

Apple is no longer selling its Apple Watch Series 4, but you can snag one for a steep discount on Amazon. Last week, we saw the price drop on the base silver aluminum and white sport band versions of the 44mm models. Today, the watches are on sale for even more. You can save up to $160.
The GPS model is currently listed at $330; that's $100 less than its original price. The more expensive GPS + cellular Watch is on sale for $370, meaning you'll save $160 off the original list price of $530. We've never seen Series 4 prices this low.
Apple has moved on to the Watch Series 5, but the Series 4 is still a great watch. The new Series 5 features are pretty subtle, and they're things most people will be able to live without -- like an always-on display and a Compass app. The Series 5 basic, no-cellular, GPS-only aluminum version starts at $399, and if you add cellular, that will bump the price to $499. So, if you're looking for a solid watch but don't want to pay full-price for a Series 5, these Amazon deals might be the way to go.
