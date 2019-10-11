Pixelbook Go leak reveals its ribbed back, full specs

A month after exposing Google's next laptop as the Pixelbook Go, 9to5Google has extensive pictures and even a hands-on video with the device. The pictures show off a prototype laptop -- held by a person wearing the "Jacquard by Google" Levi's jacket -- in a "Not Pink" colorway, with its lid that has a smooth finish similar to some Pixel phones, and its oddly textured underside that's even more deeply colored -- all the better to show off its standout ribs.

The keyboard is similar to the earlier Pixelbook model, while its front-facing speakers are apparently capable of quality sound output. There are USB-C ports on each side each with a charging light and one 3.5mm headphone jack to the left -- it's not dead yet. The design isn't far off from Apple's laptops, but if Google is trying to show what a standard-bearer Chrome OS machine can be then this looks like a good attempt.