Latest in Gear

Image credit: Hyundai
save
Save
share

Watch an Olympian run in a bubble full of hydrogen car emissions

Don't worry: the car only emits water vapor.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Hyundai

Earlier this year, Hyundai launched the Nexo: a hydrogen fuel cell-powered SUV that only emits water and oxygen. Even though the vehicle promises an environmentally friendly transportation option, its adoption is hampered by the lack of proper fuel cell infrastructure. So, how does one advertise a clean vehicle with a pretty severe limitation? Apparently, by getting an Olympic swimmer to run inside a bubble attached to a Nexo's exhaust to emphasize how clean its emission is.

Hyundai España's YouTube page has posted a commercial (spotted by Motor1) showing Olympic swimmer and brand ambassador Mireia Belmonte running on a treadmill inside a sealed bubble. The video clearly shows that a Nexo's exhaust is connected to the structure. While Hyundai stressed that its vehicle only emits water and 99.9 percent filtered oxygen, it still worked with the Spanish National Centre on Hydrogen and a sports medical center to make sure the whole process was safe.

As Autoblog noted, the video works in tandem with the Hyundai Eco Road Show that's now touring Spain to demo the automaker's eco-friendly vehicles. You can check out the whole video below, though needless to be said, don't try this at home.

Via: Autoblog, Motor1
Source: Hyundai España
In this article: fuel cell, gear, hyundai, nexo, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
Inside Cirque du Soleil's technology lab

Inside Cirque du Soleil's technology lab

View
Apple adds five new Arcade games as its free trial draws to a close

Apple adds five new Arcade games as its free trial draws to a close

View
Google's Pixel 3, one year later: Amazing camera, rough start

Google's Pixel 3, one year later: Amazing camera, rough start

View
PC sales are growing despite processor shortages

PC sales are growing despite processor shortages

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr