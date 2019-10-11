Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: HBO
save
Save
share

The follow-up to 'Band of Brothers' is coming to Apple TV+

After trying to adapt 'Masters of the Air' with HBO, Steven Spielberg turns to Apple for help.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

HBO

Just one day after signing Alfonso Cuarón to a multi-year deal, Apple has scored another coup for its upcoming Apple TV+ streaming service. Variety reports the company will produce Masters of the Air, the follow-up to 2001's Band of Brothers and 2010's The Pacific. Both Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, who helped create the two World War II series, will serve as executive producers on the new show.

This time around, the source material comes from historian Donald Miller's book of the same name. Masters of the Air documents the contributions of airmen from the 8th Air Force during World War II. The 8th Air Force was the largest of the air components the US army deployed in western Europe. It took part in both the invasion of Normandy and the bombing of Dresden. Spielberg and Hanks had been trying to adapt Masters of the Air with HBO since at least 2013. According to Variety, John Orloff, who worked on Band of Brothers (he penned the series' emotional "Why We Fight" episode) is writing the script for Masters of the Air.

Notably, after House of Cards, this marks the second major series HBO has lost to one of its streaming competitors, though this one comes as less of a surprise since Apple and Spielberg were already working together on Amazing Stories. Apple TV+ will launch on November 1st with a $4.99 per month price tag.

Source: Variety
In this article: apple, apple tv, Apple TV+, av, entertainment, Masters of the Air, programming, steven spielberg, streaming, tom hanks, TV
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
Bandai Namco discounts its Switch library until October 21st

Bandai Namco discounts its Switch library until October 21st

View
The Engadget Podcast: Is macOS Catalina Apple's Vista?

The Engadget Podcast: Is macOS Catalina Apple's Vista?

View
Samsung will gladly help you check if your OLED TV has burn-in

Samsung will gladly help you check if your OLED TV has burn-in

View
These deepfake celebrity impressions are equally amazing and alarming

These deepfake celebrity impressions are equally amazing and alarming

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr