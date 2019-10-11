Nintendo’s reimagined ‘Brain Training’ for Switch is coming to Europe

While we've only seen a trailer for the European version of the game, it's a safe bet that the game will come to North America as well. Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training is a revival of Nintendo's Brain Age: Train Your Brain in Minutes a Day!, which launched on the original DS in 2005. The game used a variety of math, logic, and reflex exercises to determine the player's "brain age"; if your brain is sharp, your brain age could be substantially lower than your actual age. The game's mascot was a low-poly, floating head of neuroscientist Ryuta Kawashima, who would guide the player through each exercise. Kawashima-san will be returning in the Switch update, which is sure to please longtime fans.

Brain Age utilized the DS' touch screen and stylus for most gameplay; the player was actually prompted to hold the DS sideways, like an open book, while playing. The Switch version of the game will also use a stylus for some exercises; the official accessory will retail for about $8 when it launches in Japan. Most mini-games will use a combination of a wireless Joy-Con and a stylus or finger. That means Switch Lite owners will have to purchase a separate Joy-Con in order to play some specific exercises. This could rub some gamers the wrong way. One of the benefits of the Switch Lite is that it's $100 cheaper than a standard Switch. But a Joy-Con costs $50, cutting the cost benefit in half -- and that's without adding in the cost of a Joy-Con charger.

While there have been a handful of studies on the effects of these exercises, their efficacy isn't thoroughly backed up by science. Regardless, the games are a fun way to keep your math skills sharp, especially for adults who don't have to do homework anymore. We've reached out to Nintendo for a comment about a North American release of the Switch game and will update accordingly.