The Engadget Podcast: Is macOS Catalina Apple's Vista?

Don't rush to upgrade, Mac users.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
53m ago in Gadgetry
MacOS Catalina is here, and it's... kind of a mess. In this episode, Devindra and Cherlynn are joined by Engadget Editor-in-Chief Dana Wollman to discuss Apple's latest desktop OS. The big question: Is Catalina Apple's Vista? (Pro-tip: Don't rush to upgrade.) We also ponder what Google will show off at next week's Pixel event; chat about PG&E's widespread power outages in California; and dive into the weirdness of Andy's Rubin's latest Essential phone, Project Gem.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Links

Credits
Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Terrence O'Brien

