Under Armour edition of Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 arrives today

Like Under Armour's connected HOVR running sneakers, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 UA Edition is designed to make you a smarter runner and work without being paired to a smartphone. This means you don't need to take your phone with you on runs to track all your stats, and you can always sync your watch's information to the Map My Run app after the fact. Under Armour's hope is that you'll use it alongside its HOVR shoes, which can be paired seamlessly to the Samsung device.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour Edition also comes with a unique watch face that, according to the sportswear brand, was inspired by an eclipse. On it, you'll find a small "UA" logo that, with a single tap, lets you easily access detailed running data directly from your wrist. That includes pace, cadence, heart rate and more. Meanwhile, the bands on both the 40 and 44mm are meant to be breathable and soak up moisture, a feature that's going to be appealing to fitness buffs.

For those of you who are interested, the Under Armour edition of Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 is hitting stores today at $310 for the 40mm version (gray) or $330 if you prefer the 44mm (black). It will be available at Best Buy, as well as the Samsung and Under Armour sites.