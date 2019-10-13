Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images
After Math: Who turned the lights out?

Oh right, PG&E.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
3h ago in Opinion
JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images

If you live in California, the answer to that is our local power company, PG&E. But they're not the only ones unilaterally shutting down their operations, users, dissent, and what have you. Here are some highlights from a ban-tastic week.

Hong Kong Protests

Blizzard bans 'Hearthstone' pro for Hong Kong protest support

Blizzard found itself in the hot seat this week for banning professional Hearthstone player Ng Wai Chung (aka Blitzchung) for his statements supporting Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests. Blizzard can't do that. Who do they think they are, the NBA?

asdf

A worldwide material shortage is delaying cassette production

Nostalgia is a hell of a drug. Despite being surpassed by no less than three subsequent audio formats, people are still clamoring for cassettes. Too bad there's a global shortage of gamma ferric oxide, the stuff a cassette's tape is made from.

asdf

California's new police body cam law blocks the use of facial recognition

Power isn't the only thing Californian's don't have access to right now. Thanks to the passage of Assembly Bill 1215, the Golden State's law enforcement community won't be allowed to play with its new body cam facial recognition AI until at least 2023.

asdf

The architect behind Atari's VCS retro console just quit

So, about that Atari VCS retro gaming console you preordered. You might want to read through the terms and conditions again, see what the refund policy is because hoooo boy it's not looking good.

asdf

Dyson ends its electric car project

Same goes for any of our readers who had their hearts set on driving an EV from the vacuum cleaner guys. After accepting £16 million from the UK government, Dyson has up and declared the electric vehicle project not "commercially viable." I assume they have to give all that money back now, right?

