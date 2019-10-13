Samsung's Galaxy Fold Premier Service debuts in the US

Premiere Service also includes a discount on the first replacement for the folding screen, lowering it to $149 whether you visit specified service locations or get an expedited mail-in. You might need it, too, given that tests have suggested the inner screen might not last as long as Samsung estimates.

The extra support is, unofficially, an acknowledgment that the Fold is both experimental and very expensive tech. You'd likely expect Samsung to coddle you when you've spent $1,980 on a phone that will be just as obsolete as anything else in a few years. At the same time, it could make all the difference if you're willing to live on the cutting edge but want a stronger safety net if things go awry.