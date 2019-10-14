Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ford
save
Save
share

Ford's remote car starting and unlocking are available for free

You won't need a subscription to use most FordPass connected features.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
11m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Ford

Until now, all of FordPass' connected car features have been locked behind a subscription, no matter how basic -- while you could get up to five years of 'trial' service, it wasn't fun to lose remote unlocking simply because you didn't want to pay up. Now, however, you won't even have to think about it. Ford has scrapped trial subscriptions and made the most common features available for free. You can unlock your doors, start up the motor or schedule a maintenance visit so long as your vehicle supports FordPass Connect in the first place.

This unsurprisingly doesn't include the WiFi hotspot service, since that requires an LTE connection (AT&T in the US). All the same, Ford is eager to rub this in the nose of competitors. GM's OnStar can cost up to $15 per month, and your trial only lasts three months. Toyota charges $8 per month with a similar trial period. While free FordPass service isn't a huge savings in the context of the car, it could add up if you intend to keep a car for several years or more.

A move like this is likely easy to justify. What Ford loses in subscription revenue it might gain by spurring more customers to buy higher trim levels with FordPass Connect. There's also the simple matter of matching drivers' evolving expectations. When it's increasingly common to manage your car through a phone app, charging extra for the functionality may seem arbitrary.

Source: FordPass
In this article: car, cars, connected car, ford, fordpass, gear, mobile, services, subscription, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
One of Linux's most important commands had a glaring security flaw

One of Linux's most important commands had a glaring security flaw

View
New leak shows Google’s Nest Mini comes with a wall mount

New leak shows Google’s Nest Mini comes with a wall mount

View
Harley-Davidson suspends LiveWire production over a charging glitch

Harley-Davidson suspends LiveWire production over a charging glitch

View
Uber lays off employees from Eats, self-driving cars and other teams

Uber lays off employees from Eats, self-driving cars and other teams

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr