Harley-Davidson suspends LiveWire production over a charging glitch

For the time being, customers should only charge the electric motorcycles at dealerships.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Transportation
Harley-Davidson has suspended the production and delivery of its LiveWire electric motorcycles. During final tests, the company discovered a problem related to the vehicle's charging equipment. The company told The Wall Street Journal that tests to pinpoint the issue are progressing well, but it did not say when production will resume.

Customers who have already purchased LiveWires can continue to ride the bikes, but Harley says they should only be charged with the professional ChargePoint chargers available at its dealerships. Customers should not attempt to charge the motorcycles at home.

Harley has been talking about its electric bike since 2014, and it hopes that going electric will appeal to a new generation of motorcyclists. Still, since this is Harley's first electric motorcycle, it's a bit of a gamble, and a glitch like this is not something you want in a $30,000 purchase.

Source: The Wall Street Journal
Coverage: CNBC
