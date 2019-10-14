What's on TV this week: 'Watchmen'

This week YouTube kicks off its book club series with a Malcolm Gladwell roundtable interview on Booktube. The MLB playoffs continue, and Netflix has a slew of new series. Movie fans can stream Hobbs & Shaw or snag Scarface in 4K on Ultra HD Blu-ray, while gamers can help death find romance in a puzzle game called Felix the Reaper. Our most anticipated release this week, however, is the premiere of HBO's Watchmen series on Sunday night. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games
- Scarface (4K)
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (VOD)
- American Gangster (4K)
- Hellboy (4K)
- The Haunting of Hill House (Extended Director's Cut)
- Stuber (4K)
- Ultraman: The Complete Series
- Twin Peaks: The Television Collection
- Crawl
- Felix the Reaper (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6
- Just Ignore Them (Xbox One, PS4)
- Outer Wilds (PS4)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (PS4, Switch, Xbox One)
- Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip (PS4, PC, Xbox One)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition / Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition (PS4, Switch, Xbox One)
- Overwatch (Switch)
- The Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition Pack (Xbox One, PS4, Switch)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Switch)
Monday
- Bull, CBS, 10 PM
- The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 PM
- Bluff City Law, NBC, 10 PM
- Lodge 49 (season finale), AMC, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero (fall premiere), Showtime, 11 PM
Tuesday
- Finding Your Roots, PBS, 8 PM
- The Flash, CW, 8 PM
- NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
- The Resident, Fox, 8 PM
- MLB NCLS Game 4: Cardinals/Nationals, TBS, 8:05 PM
- Arrow (season premiere), CW, 9 PM
- The Purge (season premiere), USA, 9 PM
- 30 for 30: Chuck & Tito, ESPN, 9 PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
- FBI, CBS, 9 PM
- Empire, Fox, 9 PM
- Black-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Treadstone (series premiere), USA, 10 PM
- Emergence, ABC, 10 PM
- NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
- New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
- Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- Rhythm + Flow (series premiere, episodes 5 - 7), Netflix, 3 AM
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Hulu, 3 AM
- When the Camellia Blooms, Netflix, 3 AM
- Impulse (season premiere), YouTube Premium, 3 AM
- All Elite Wrestling, TNT, 8 PM
- Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
- Chicago Fire, NBC, 8 PM
- The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
- MLB ALCS Game 4: Astros/Yankees, Fox Sports 1, 8:08 PM
- Schooled, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM
- Almost Family, Fox, 9 PM
- Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
- NFL: The Grind, Epix, 9 PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 9 PM
- Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
- Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
- 24/7: College football, HBO, 10 PM
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FXX, 10 PM
- South Park, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Stumptown, ABC, 10 PM
- Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
- American Horror Story, FX, 10 PM
- Expedition Unknown, Discovery, 10 PM
- S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
- Cake, FXX, 10:30 PM
- Crank Yankers, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Thursday
- Booktube (series premiere), YouTube, 3 AM
- The Unlisted, Netflix, 3 AM
- Bigger, BET+, 3 AM
- Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
- Why Women Kill (season finale), CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Going From Broke (series premiere), Crackle, 3 AM
- Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
- UCLA/Stanford college football, ESPN, 8 PM
- Chiefs/Broncos, Fox, 8 PM
- Young Sheldon, CBS, 8 PM
- MLB ALCS Game 5: Astros/Yankees (if necessary), Fox Sports 1, 8:08 PM
- Perfect Harmony, NBC, 8:30 PM
- The Unicorn, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Liberty: Mother of Exiles, HBO, 9 PM
- Legacies, CW, 9 PM
- Chasing the Cure (season finale), TBS/TNT, 9 PM
- The Good Place , NBC, 9 PM
- A Million Little Things, ABC, 9 PM
- Mom, CBS, 9 PM
- Carol's Second Act, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Sunnyside, NBC, 9:30 PM
- Evil, CBS, 10 PM
- How to Get Away With Murder, ABC, 10 PM
- Mr Inbetween, FX, 10 PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
- Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM
Friday
- Baby (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Seventeen, Netflix, 3 AM
- Unnatural Selection (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Modern Love (S1), Amazon Prime
- Looking for Alaska (S1), Hulu, 3 AM
- Meateater (S8), Netflix, 3 AM
- Living with Yourself (S1), Netflix, 3 MA
- La Casa de las Flores (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Wounds, Hulu, 3 AM
- Interior Design Masters, Netflix, 3 AM
- Upstarts, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Great British Baking Show, Netflix, 3 AM
- Vagabond, Netflix, 3 AM
- Titans, DC Universe, 9 AM
- Charmed, CW, 8 PM
- Sleeping with My Student, Lifetime Movie Network, 8 PM
- The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 8 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 8 PM
- Sid & Judy, Showtime, 8:05 PM
- Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Dynasty, CW, 9 PM
- Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM
- Couples Therapy, Showtime, 10 PM
- Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM
- Room 104, HBO, 11 PM
- Comedy Central Presents: Jaboukie Young-White / Vanessa Gonzalez (season premiere), Comedy Central, 11 PM
Saturday
- Patsy & Loretta, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Michigan/Penn State college football, ABC, 7:30 PM
- Tennessee/Alabama college football, ESPN, 9 PM
- Saturday Night Live, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- America's Funniest Home Videos, ABC, 7 PM
- Batwoman, CW, 8 PM
- The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
- Steelers/Chargers, NBC, 8:15 PM
- The Circus, Showtime, 8 PM
- Power, Starz, 8 PM
- Bless the Harts, Fox, 8:30 PM
- God Friended Me, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Watchmen (series premiere), HBO, 9 PM
- Supergirl, CW, 9 PM
- Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM
- Godfather of Harlem, Epix, 9 PM
- Poldark, PBS, 9 PM
- The Affair, Showtime, 9 PM
- Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9:30 PM
- The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- Uncensored: Lisaraye McCoy, TV One, 9 PM
- Leavenworth (series premiere), Starz, 9:30 PM
- Mr. Robot, USA, 10 PM
- Get Shorty, Epix, 10 PM
- Press, PBS, 10 PM
- The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
- On Becoming a God in Central Florida (season finale), Showtime, 10 PM
- Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America, AMC, 12 AM
All times listed are ET.