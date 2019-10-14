Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Microsoft
Microsoft starts inviting people to try Project xCloud

The game-streaming service's public preview is rolling out now.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Internet
Microsoft

Microsoft is starting to invite players to test out its Project xCloud game streaming service. It said last month it would open up a public preview of the platform in October, allowing players to stream games to their Android devices. Now, it's starting to send out invitations to those eager to try it, with Halo 5: Guardians, Gears 5, Killer Instinct and Sea of Thieves available to play.

When Microsoft announced the public preview, it said players in the US, UK and South Korea would be able to try it out. It's gradually opening up access to people who signed up for the trial, Xbox chief Phil Spencer said, so don't be too alarmed if you don't receive an invitation right away. It's worth noting the preview doesn't allow you to stream games from your own Xbox to Android -- the trial is currently for cloud-based gaming.

Source: Phil Spencer (Twitter)
In this article: av, games, gaming, internet, microsoft, mobile, project xcloud, projectxcloud, public preview, publicpreview, trial, xbox, xcloud
