Razer's Blade 15 Advanced gets an optical mechanical keyboard

Since they're light based, Razer claims the new keyboard doesn't have any of the bounce back issues you'd find on some traditional offerings. And like most gaming keyboards, it also features N-Key rollover to avoid ghosting issues when you're rapidly pressing multiple keys. During a brief demo of The Typing with the Dead, the Blade 15 Advanced felt as snappy and responsive as some desktop gaming keyboards I've used. It's hard to tell if there's any real benefit with using optical sensors, but they definitely allowed for some solid feedback.

As usual, the Blade 15 Advanced is a pricier version of Razer's flagship laptop that's meant for more discerning gamers. It starts at an eye watering $2,649, and includes NVIDIA'S RTX 2070, Intel's six-core i7-9750H, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. You've only got a 1080p screen to choose from, but at least it's a speedy 240Hz display.

You can snag the Razer Blade 15 Advanced starting today, and you can expect to see more models coming next year.