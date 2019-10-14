Latest in Gear

Image credit: Uniti
save
Save
share

Uniti's quirky three-seater EV costs less than $19,000

This bubbly vehicle has a range of up to 186 miles.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
2h ago in Transportation
Comments
70 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Uniti

Swedish brand Uniti has announced the pricing and specs for its cute, quirky Uniti One, a crowdfunded electric car. With an affordable £15,100 ($18,970) price tag in the UK, this Scandinavian-designed ultra-compact has an unusual interior layout and offers a range of up to 186 miles.

Gallery: Uniti One | 6 Photos

6

To make the most of the vehicle's tight footprint, it has a one-plus-two seating configuration with plenty of space for the driver by themselves up front and room for two adults in the back. The battery is located beneath the floor to save more space, and with three passengers on board there's still enough room for 155 liters of rear cargo. The rear seats can be folded down as well to create a single-person cargo hauler.

uniti one

There are two battery sizes available, 12 kWh and 24 kWh, and Uniti says the battery can be charged from 20 percent to 80 percent in seventeen minutes using a 50 kW CCS charger. The vehicle will come will modern connected features like integrated Android Automotive OS for navigation and entertainment, and the voice-activated interface can control lighting, heating and ventilation. Plus there's keyless entry and Over-The-Air software updates.

Customers in Europe can order a Uniti One now, with those in the UK benefiting from a £3,500 government subsidy which brings the price down to just over £15,000. The first deliveries are planned in Sweden and the UK for mid-2020.

Via: Auto Express
In this article: gear, transportation, uniti, uniti one
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
70 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG: How does HDR work?

HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG: How does HDR work?

View
Samsung's Android 10 beta program is now available on the Galaxy S10

Samsung's Android 10 beta program is now available on the Galaxy S10

View
Porsche unveils the mid-range Taycan 4S EV

Porsche unveils the mid-range Taycan 4S EV

View
NVIDIA will remaster more games with RTX ray tracing

NVIDIA will remaster more games with RTX ray tracing

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr