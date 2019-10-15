The Apple TV app is available on Roku

For $4.99 per month, they'll have access to more than 100,000 movies and TV shows, including original programming like For All Mankind, The Morning Show, Dickinson and Oprah's Book Club.

Apple hasn't been shy about pushing its Apple TV+ streaming service. Last month, it announced that everyone who buys an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac will get a free one-year subscription to the service. By making the jump to Roku, it's opening a door to potential subscribers who may not buy Apple products. That's a smart move given the competition Apple TV+ faces from Netflix, Hulu and Disney+.