Apple orders TV+ series based on a Jason Sudeikis commercial

Sudeikis co-wrote the pilot episode alongside series executive producer Bill Lawrence, who's best-known for his years of work on Scrubs and Cougar Town. This represents a career shift for Sudeikis, who's coming back for his first regular TV role since exiting Saturday Night Live in 2013.

There's no mention of when Ted Lasso might reach the service. The series order is consistent with Apple's strategy so far, though. It's relying heavily on bankable names and familiar stories to reel in viewers who might be hesitant to subscribe to yet another streaming service without knowing what to expect. It also helps Apple diversify a catalog that, on launch, will focus heavily on dramas and kids' programming.