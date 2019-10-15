'Fortnite' Chapter 2 is the fresh start the game needed

The new map is the biggest change. When you drop out of the Battle Bus for the first time, you immediately see that Epic hasn't uncovered the names of the new map locations. That's an intentional part of Epic's new medal system which exists alongside challenges. It rewards you for completing various in-game activities, like visiting some of the 13 new landmarks dotted around the new island. Some old points of interest -- like Retail Row and Salty Springs -- have also made the jump, giving players the option of returning to their favorite jump spots.

Once on the ground, I noticed that the game's graphics have also been updated for the better. Previous seasons certainly weren't dull, but the new island feels a lot more vibrant, especially in areas where flowing water inlets -- which you can either swim in or fish for weapons -- meet the lush green hills. Even farming for materials feels different, as the bushes, fences and rocks appear a lot more detailed.

Epic has continually tweaked the look and feel of its game to make things feel fresh, and Chapter 2 is certainly no different. The small health and shield bars, which were typically located at the bottom center of the screen, have been shifted to the side and made bigger. When you consume a shield potion or apply a Med Kit, the countdown is displayed prominently in big bold numbers in the middle of the screen.