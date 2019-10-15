Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

GoFundMe's new platform is just for charities and nonprofits

Nonprofits can use the platform to collect donations and manage campaigns.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
1h ago in Services
Comments
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The GoFundMe platform has been used to crowdfund everything from payments for U.S. government workers during the recent shutdown to back payments of royalties for a classic early hip hop track. Soon, the site will support even more charitable giving, with a new fundraising platform for nonprofit organizations.

The platform, named GoFundMe Charity, will offer two different plans: one with no platform fee but "tips" from donors to support the service, or one with donor-covered fees. It will have other features to help out charities' fundraising efforts like data reporting, integration with enterprise tools including Salesforce and Mailchimp and a ticketing feature for large or small events.

In addition to nonprofit platform, the company is also introducing another new feature: the Donate Button. This embeddable button can be added to a charity's website and allows organizations to collect donations directly without the need to set up a GoFundMe Charity account or campaign. The button is customizable in terms of appearance and suggested donation amount and will come with plug-ins to integrate with WordPress.

Both the platform and the button will be launched in November.

Via: TechCrunch
In this article: charity, gear, gofundme, services
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
Facebook Portal review (2019): A redesign doesn't ease privacy fears

Facebook Portal review (2019): A redesign doesn't ease privacy fears

View
AMC is launching its own on-demand movie service

AMC is launching its own on-demand movie service

View
The Morning After: Listing 'basically everything' launching with Disney+

The Morning After: Listing 'basically everything' launching with Disney+

View
'Fortnite' Chapter 2 is here: New map, boats and 'less grind'

'Fortnite' Chapter 2 is here: New map, boats and 'less grind'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr