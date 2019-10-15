The Pixelbook Go is Google's most affordable Chromebook yet

From a design perspective, the Pixelbook Go looks a lot less distinctive than the original Pixelbook. In a lot of ways, it looks like a MacBook Pro, with fairly similar design language. The original Pixelbook, on the other hand, had soft-touch palm rests and a glass-and-metal lid that called to mind Google's Pixel phones. The Pixelbook Go does away with those and looks much more like a singular element, but I kind of miss the dual-tone look of the Pixelbook.

The underside is a different story, however: There's a colorful, ridged back that doesn't look like anything we've seen on, well, any laptop that comes to mind. Of course, you won't see it when the computer is on your lap or on a desk, but we're looking forward to seeing how it looks and feels in person.

It's also worth noting that the Pixelbook Go isn't a convertible laptop like the original Pixelbook — you can't flip it around to use in tablet mode. I've mostly only ever used the Pixelbook in laptop mode so I don't really mind the change, but it's another example of Google making the Go a much more "traditional" laptop compared to its predecessor.

Google hasn't talked specs at all yet aside from battery life -- the company says it'll get 12 hours of use, and it can be fast-charged in 20 minutes to two hours of usage.

The Pixelbook Go is available in black or pink and starts at $649 -- $350 less than the original Pixelbook. Pre-orders for the black model start immediately, but you won't be able to get the pink option until later this year.