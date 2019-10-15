The complete 'Life is Strange 2' is getting a physical release

Both editions will be available in Europe on December 3rd, 2019, just in time for the holidays -- those in the Americas will have to wait until February 4th, 2020. In the announcement posted on the official Life is Strange blog, the team behind the game explained that "different countries have different requirements when it comes to rating the content on the discs," and they chose to release at different times instead of rolling the game out to all regions in February.

Take note, though, that while the Square Enix listing says the physical disc contains the "Complete Season," it actually only contains Episodes 1 to 4. "Episode 5 will be supplied as a download on all platforms," the announcement reads. It's not entirely clear if that means you've already paid for it when you purchase the physical disc and can download it for free, but you can get the last episode on December 3rd regardless of your location. The physical editions are now available for pre-order from Square Enix's website.