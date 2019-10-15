Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: NASA
save
Save
share

NASA demos spacesuits for its Moon and Mars missions

NASA shared its Artemis spacesuits in a fashion show of sorts.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Space
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

NASA

Today, NASA revealed the two spacesuits that it will use for its Project Artemis. It shared a video of a spacesuit engineer wearing a bulky, red-white-and-blue suit that will be used for work on the Moon and another spacesuit engineer rocking a thinner, orange suit. The latter is what the crew will wear on their way to and from the Moon, and in the event that there's a sudden depressurization of their spacecraft, they'll be able to live inside the suit for days.

Designing a modern spacesuit is one of the many challenges that NASA faces in its return to the Moon, which it has promised will happen by 2024. The larger suit designed for use on the surface of the Moon is the Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU). It has more shoulder mobility than past suits, which allows astronauts to reach overhead and across their bodies, something they apparently couldn't do before. It still looks pretty cumbersome -- the astronaut wearing it struggled to get up a few stairs and pick up a rock. But given that it will withstand the extremes of space, those kinds of tradeoffs are understandable.

NASA doesn't only plan to use these suits on the Moon. It will also modify them for future Mars missions. And it promises the spacesuits will fit all of its astronauts, so that it won't run into any mishaps like having to cancel the first female spacewalk due to an ill-fitting suit.

Source: NASA
In this article: artemis, design, exploration extravehicular mobility unit, gear, moon, nasa, patriotic, space, spacesuit, tomorrow, xEMU
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
Logitech unveils its first mouse and keyboard built for Chrome OS

Logitech unveils its first mouse and keyboard built for Chrome OS

View
'Control' will let you photograph its beautiful Brutalist setting

'Control' will let you photograph its beautiful Brutalist setting

View
Google's Daydream VR experiment is over

Google's Daydream VR experiment is over

View
Here's everything Google announced at the Pixel 4 event

Here's everything Google announced at the Pixel 4 event

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr