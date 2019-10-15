Netflix reveals its huge lineup of holiday movies and specials

The streaming service's holiday schedule actually starts more than a month earlier with Holiday in the Wild (November 1st). It stars Kristin Davis as a jilted woman who goes to Africa alone on what was supposed to be a second honeymoon, and ends up rescuing a baby elephant and helping nurse him back to health with the help of her pilot (Rob Lowe).

A week later, Let It Snow, based on John Green's novel of the same name, arrives and on November 15th, the animated movie Klaus drops with the vocal talents of Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones and J.K. Simmons on board. On November 21st, Vanessa Hudgens befriends a medieval knight who's been sent to modern-day Ohio in The Knight Before Christmas. A week later, Netflix will release Holiday Rush, about a dad (Romany Malco) who loses his job as a radio DJ and hatches a plan to buy his own station -- just as his kids share their Christmas wishlists.

As for holiday specials of Netflix shows, you can expect to see festive entries from The Great British Baking Show, Nailed It! and Sugar Rush on the baking front. There are also holiday episodes in new seasons of Magic For Humans and Team Kaylie (both December 2nd) as well as Alexa & Katie (December 30th). You can expect specials for Super Monsters, Family Reunion and Spirit Riding Free too.

If you're looking for something a little different, you might want to get Lost in Space again instead. Season 2 of the sci-fi show arrives December 24th. There's also an original series called Merry Happy Whatever on the way (November 28th), which stars Dennis Quaid and follows a slightly dysfunctional family during the Christmas period.