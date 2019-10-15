Pixel 4 XL vs. the competition: The six-inch flagships

Every major flagship always has to come in two sizes now, so it's no surprise that we're looking at yet another XL Pixel model. This handset differs from its smaller sibling in size, but has the same camera setup. However, the big phone field gets more intense every year, especially since Apple went all-in with its "Max" models. For the skinny on all the relevant specs, check out the table below. For our final verdict, keep an eye out for Engadget's full review of the Pixel 4 XL later this month.
|Pixel 4 XL
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|Galaxy S10+
|OnePlus 7 Pro
|Pricing
|$799 / $899
|$1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449
|starts at $1000
|$669 / $699 / $749
|Dimensions
|160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm (6.3 x 3 x 0.3 inches)
|158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm (6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches)
|157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm (6.2 x 2.92 x 0.31 inches)
|162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8mm (6.4 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches)
|Weight
|193g (6.81 ounces)
|226g (7.97 ounces)
|175g (6.17 ounces) / 198g (6.98 ounces)
|206g (7.27 ounces)
|Screen size
|6.3 inches (160 mm)
|6.5 inches (165.1 mm)
|6.4 inches (162.56 mm)
|6.67 inches (169.41 mm)
|Screen resolution
|3,200 x 1,800 (537 ppi)
|2,688 x 1,242 (458 ppi)
|2,960 x 1,440 (522 ppi)
|3,120 x 1,440 (516 ppi)
|Screen type
|Flexible OLED
|Super Retina XDR OLED
|Wide Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED
|Fluid AMOLED
|Battery
|3,700 mAh
|3,969 mAh
|4,100 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|Internal storage
|64 / 128 GB
|64 / 128 / 256 GB
|128 / 512 GB / 1 TB
|128 / 256 GB
|External storage
|None
|None
|microSD
|None
|Rear camera(s)
|Dual cameras:
Standard, 12.2MP, f/1.7
Telephoto, 16MP, f/2.4
|Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4
Wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.0
|Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide dual pixel, 12MP, f/1.5 or f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
ToF sensor, VGA
|Three cameras:
Main, 48MP, f/1.6, 0.8μm pixel size
Ultra wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Telephoto, 8MP, f/2.4
|Front camera(s)
|8MP, f/2.0
|12MP, f/2.2
|Dual pixel, 10MP, f/1.9
|16MP, f/2.0
|Video capture
|4K at 30 fps
|4K at 60fps
|4K with HDR10+
|4K at 60fps
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|CPU
|2.84 GHz octa-core
|2.66 GHz hexa-core
|2.8 GHz octa-core
|2.84 GHz octa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|unnamed quad-core
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|RAM
|6 GB
|4 GB
|8 / 12 GB
|6 / 8 / 12 GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|Operating system
|Android 10
|iOS 13
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Other features
|IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging
|IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging
|IP68 certified, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|USB-C