Sling TV's free streaming comes to Android and Amazon devices

Sling TV offers cord-cutting cable packages and movie rentals, but until recently you needed a subscription starting at $25 per month. Earlier this year, however, it unveiled a free streaming option for select episodes of Hell's Kitchen, Project Runway and other shows, but only on Roku devices. Now, Sling TV is rolling out the same deal on Android and Amazon smartphones, tables and TVs, letting you enjoy limited programming without an account.
It'll work on any Android smartphone or Android TV, along with Amazon's Fire TV and Fire tablet. The free service will let you "experience Sling TV and watch free shows without entering credit card information," the company said. To use it, you simply download the app on any of those devices and follow the instructions to get to guest mode. From there, you can browse free content or sign up for one of Sling TV's cord-cutter packages, or purchase select channels à la carte.
As an enticement, Sling TV said it's offering a free preview of tonight's Democratic presidential debate on CNN, . You should be able to grab the app now on the Play Store, Amazon devices and Roku streaming boxes.