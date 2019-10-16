Mark Zuckerberg will stream a speech on ‘free expression’ Thursday

His talk is sure to be newsworthy one way or another. At the very least, it should offer some insight into the logic behind some of Zuckerberg's (and by extension, Facebook's) stance on free speech.

It follows criticism from presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (with a Facebook ad including a blatant lie about Zuckerberg endorsing Donald Trump) and others over Facebook declining to pull a Trump attack ad that contains falsehoods about Joe Biden. The speech will also take place the same week Zuckerberg and his company faced a backlash from some users after reports emerged of him having dinners with conservative and right-wing figures.

You'll be able to watch a livestream of what he has to say. You can catch it on his Facebook page starting at 10AM PST/1PM EST. We'll embed the stream here once it's available.