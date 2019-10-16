Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo
Gigantamax Pikachu is coming to ‘Pokémon Sword’ and ‘Shield’

Charizard, Eevee, Meowth and Butterfree will get Gigantamax forms too.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
24m ago in AV
Nintendo

We know that Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will feature a new mechanic called Gigantamaxing, which will turn certain creatures into giant forms and give them a special move. Today, Nintendo revealed the Gigantamax forms for some of the most popular Pokémon: Pikachu, Charizard, Eevee, Meowth and Butterfree.

Gigantamax Pikachu will grow to over 68-feet-tall, and it will gain the G-Max Volt Crash, which will damage and paralyze opponents. Gigantamax Charizard's G-Max Wildfire will deal damage for four turns to any Pokémon that isn't Fire type. Gigantamax Eevee will use its G-Max Cuddle to deal damage and infatuate opponents of the opposite gender. Gigantamax Meowth will deal damage with its G-Max Gold Rush and scatter coins over the area, creating an opportunity for an in-game cash bonus after the battle. Finally, Gigantamax Butterfree will use its G-Max Befuddle to scatter poisonous scales around its opponents.

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are set to be released on November 15th (exclusively on Nintendo Switch), so you won't have to wait too much longer to try Gigantamaxing in the game.

Source: Nintendo
