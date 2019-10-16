There's now a Harry Potter subscription service

Also included in the subscription is a personalized, interactive journal called Keys and Curios. This isn't just your run-of-the-mill notebook, though. It comes bearing your name and Hogwarts house, surprise details throughout and "enchanted keys" that can be scanned with the Wizarding World app to unlock hidden content, which will be updated every month. The subscription comes with a fairly hefty price tag, though -- $75 in the US and £60 in the UK -- so it's certainly geared towards to more diehard Potterheads. Still, it might represent good value if it helps fans get hold of those highly sought-after Cursed Child tickets.