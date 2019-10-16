Latest in Gear

Image credit: The Vatican
Vatican launches $110 'click to pray' wearable rosary

The device is designed to teach young people about the Catholic faith.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in Wearables
The Vatican

The Vatican is hoping to attract tech-savvy youngsters to the Catholic Church with the launch of a "Click to Pray" eRosary -- a wearable device connected to a mobile app that's activated by making the sign of the cross.

The device -- which can be worn as a bracelet -- is made up of 10 consecutive black agate and hematite rosary beads, plus a data-storing "smart cross." Once activated, the wearer can choose to pray the standard rosary, a contemplative rosary or a thematic rosary, which will be updated throughout the year. The device shows progress throughout each prayer and keeps track of each rosary completed.

The Vatican says the device -- part of the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network -- is designed as a tech-based teaching tool for learning "how to pray the rosary for peace in the world." The corresponding app features personalized religious content, as well as health tracking info gleaned from the bracelet. It's on sale now for 99 Euros ($110/£85).

Source: The Vatican
