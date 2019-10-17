Latest in Entertainment

Amazon is hosting a two-day music festival in Las Vegas

The lineup includes Foo Fighters, Kacey Musgraves and more.
Amazon has been aggressively pushing into the music business. It's already promoted its Music streaming service by holding a concert for Prime Day and appealing to audiophiles by offering lossless streaming with its HD plan. So when you hear the company is hosting a music festival, you might expect that service to be the host. But no, the new Intersect festival is being put on by cloud computing subsidiary Amazon Web Services.

The two-day festival will be headlined by Dave Grohl's Foo Fighters and singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves. Other artists include Beck, Anderson .Paak, Brandi Carlile, Chvrches and Leon Bridges.

In addition to the music acts, Amazon promises fun and games including a massive ball pit, a video arcade and a "post-apocalyptic dodgeball stadium." There will also be food and cocktails, plus art installations like a six-story high tower of video art called the "Monolith." To round out the technology theme, a light show consisting of 500 drones programmed and flown by a female-lead team will celebrate women in tech.

The festival will take place on December 6th and 7th in Vegas, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Tickets start at $169 and are on sale now.

Via: Rolling Stone
Source: Amazon
