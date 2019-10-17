Amazon is hosting a two-day music festival in Las Vegas

The two-day festival will be headlined by Dave Grohl's Foo Fighters and singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves. Other artists include Beck, Anderson .Paak, Brandi Carlile, Chvrches and Leon Bridges.

In addition to the music acts, Amazon promises fun and games including a massive ball pit, a video arcade and a "post-apocalyptic dodgeball stadium." There will also be food and cocktails, plus art installations like a six-story high tower of video art called the "Monolith." To round out the technology theme, a light show consisting of 500 drones programmed and flown by a female-lead team will celebrate women in tech.

The festival will take place on December 6th and 7th in Vegas, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Tickets start at $169 and are on sale now.