'Anthem' gives its Cataclysm in-game event a second try

Also, as par for the course, the higher your score, the more seasonal currency you'll be awarded to spend at the seasonal store. How much of a draw this will be for players is up for debate, though, given the game's latest fiasco which saw players' Crystals -- the currency obtained during the Echoes of Reality season -- wiped forever with basically no warning. The move was only communicated in a single, vague reply tweet by EA's Jesse Anderson, which is sure to irritate Anthem's dwindling player base.

Also, you'll probably want to spend any crystals you've got leftover from the Cataclysm before maintenance..... https://t.co/ib2iRZB1Rd — Jesse Anderson (@Darokaz) October 15, 2019