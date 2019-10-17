Latest in Gaming

'Anthem' gives its Cataclysm in-game event a second try

EA is committed to turning things around.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
46m ago
If you've stuck with Anthem through its many challenges -- and there have been a lot -- then congratulations, you're being rewarded with the return of the Cataclysm, and updates for the Season of Skulls. According to the latest patch notes, this will include new freeplay events, new data archives, a 250 percent increased chance to obtain a legendary item from a war chest and the availability of Mass Salvage on all inventory management screens. Plus, of course, the usual bug fixes.

Also, as par for the course, the higher your score, the more seasonal currency you'll be awarded to spend at the seasonal store. How much of a draw this will be for players is up for debate, though, given the game's latest fiasco which saw players' Crystals -- the currency obtained during the Echoes of Reality season -- wiped forever with basically no warning. The move was only communicated in a single, vague reply tweet by EA's Jesse Anderson, which is sure to irritate Anthem's dwindling player base.

Source: EA
In this article: Anthem, av, Bioware, Cataclysm, EA, gaming, patch notes, personal computing, personalcomputing, update
