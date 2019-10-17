Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Apple confirms 50 percent of iPhones have upgraded to iOS 13

It's a strong start for Apple's latest OS.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Despite a slightly staggered rollout, half of iPhone users have updated their devices to Apple's iOS 13 in the month since its release. With features like Apple Arcade and system-wide dark mode, users are upgrading to the new OS despite some frustrating quirks.

In a post aimed at app developers, Apple has revealed information about the scale of adoption based on visitors to the App Store. It says that 50 percent of all iPhones now run iOS 13, with 41 percent running iOS 12 and the remaining 9 percent running an earlier version of the OS. There's also information about more recent devices, with 55 percent of all iPhones introduced in the last four years using iOS 13.

The iPad paints a slightly different picture, mostly due to the release of iPadOS, a slightly tweaked version of iOS 13. Uptake seems to be a little slower on this device, with 33 percent of all iPads running iPadOS and 51 percent of devices still using iOS 12.

Though it's worth considering the context that iPadOS was released a little after iOS 13, on September 24th as opposed to September 19th.

Via: 9to5Mac
Source: Apple
In this article: apple, gear, ios 13, ipad, ipados, iphone, mobile
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google Stadia controller's wireless capability will be limited at launch

Google Stadia controller's wireless capability will be limited at launch

View
Master & Dynamic's MW07 Plus are much-improved true wireless earbuds

Master & Dynamic's MW07 Plus are much-improved true wireless earbuds

View
Master & Dynamic's MW07 Go is a $199 AirPod alternative

Master & Dynamic's MW07 Go is a $199 AirPod alternative

View
California's statewide earthquake alert system launches Thursday

California's statewide earthquake alert system launches Thursday

View
Skydio's station lets self-flying drones work around the clock

Skydio's station lets self-flying drones work around the clock

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr