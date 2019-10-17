Arca will use AI to soundtrack NYC's Museum of Modern Art

Bronze is built for precisely for these "non-static, generative and augmented" compositions, using machine learning to expand on the artist's core ideas. It's also a music format that will let artists release these AI tunes to the public.

Arca isn't the first well-known artist to make use of AI for a big project in 2019. Holly Herndon, for instance, created her album Proto by teaching an AI (Spawn) to collaborate. Meanwhile, companies like Sony are experimenting with AI to produce drum tracks. The technology is quickly becoming part of the musical repertoire for artists who want to push boundaries, whether it's to avoid repetition or fill gaps.