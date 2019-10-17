Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Xavi Torrent/WireImage
Arca will use AI to soundtrack NYC's Museum of Modern Art

You may never hear the tune repeat.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
10.17.19 in AV
Xavi Torrent/WireImage

If you pay a visit to New York City's Museum of Modern Art in the near future, you'll be awash in artificial intelligence before you've even seen an exhibit. Electronic musician Arca (who has produced for Bjork and FKA Twigs) has announced that a piece she wrote using Bronze's AI creative tool will provide the soundtrack for MoMA's lobby for the next two years once it reopens on October 21st. Don't think that it'll be just the same tune playing on loop, though. The AI will "never make the music play the same way twice," Arca said. In that sense, it's more like one very large piece.

Bronze is built for precisely for these "non-static, generative and augmented" compositions, using machine learning to expand on the artist's core ideas. It's also a music format that will let artists release these AI tunes to the public.

Arca isn't the first well-known artist to make use of AI for a big project in 2019. Holly Herndon, for instance, created her album Proto by teaching an AI (Spawn) to collaborate. Meanwhile, companies like Sony are experimenting with AI to produce drum tracks. The technology is quickly becoming part of the musical repertoire for artists who want to push boundaries, whether it's to avoid repetition or fill gaps.

For 2 years my music will be playing in the lobby of the newly reopened @themuseumofmodernart . It's such an honor to be able to compose for an AI that will never make the music play the same way twice - it's a live transmission forever in mutation— check out the brilliant https://bronze.ai for more info ——— Durante 2 años mi música va a sonar en el lobby del @themuseumofmodernart q ha reabierto sus puertas nuevamente. Es un honor haber podido componer para una inteligencia artificial que nunca repetirá mis composiciones de la misma manera- es un flujo siempre cambiante. Investiguen sobre el brillante proyecto https://bronze.ai for more info ——— Thanks to the Parreno studio for trusting me and giving us carte blanche throughout the composition process, it's amazing to think of how many people that don't know about my work will have my sounds passing through their body as they pass through the space into the MoMA. Thanks to everyone involved especially @damienqd ! It's an honor 💖 The piece is titled Echo (Danny the Street) by Philippe Parreno who was commissioned to produce the work and he asked me to create this entity together with him. I was happy to suggest the word Echo based on the myth of Narcissus and Echo— look into how it unfolds, it's one of my favorite myths! Thanks Philippe! @themuseumofmodernart

A post shared by (@arca1000000) on

Via: Pitchfork
Source: Arca (Instagram)
Coverage: Bronze
